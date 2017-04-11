Erdogan: Western States Striving for ‘No’ in Turkish Constitutional Referendum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On April 16, Turkey will hold a referendum on the constitutional reform, which, if adopted, will give more powers to Erdogan.
“Some prominent countries of the West are trying to give us a hard time by supporting the terror organization. The West is openly carrying the ‘no’ campaign on their state television channels and [newspaper] headlines,” Erdogan said at a rally in the northern province of Corum, as quoted by Hurriyet Daily News media outlet.
Turkish-EU relations are experiencing a noticeable slump amid several European countries’ refusal to let Turkish officials organize demonstrations supporting the approval of the constitutional amendments at the referendum.
