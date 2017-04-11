$319 Million Kuwait Airbase Deal Approved by US State Department

A member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Kuwait would receive an estimated $319-million worth of construction, design and procurement services, according to an announcement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Most of the development will be handled by the Army Corps of Engineers, which will reportedly furnish technical support, contract administration, project management, construction management, engineering and other services.

The DSCA statement read, "The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by supporting the infrastructure needs of a friendly country, which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East."

The agency added that the sale will have no negative impact on US Security interests.

"These facilities replace existing facilities and will provide autonomous airbase operations to the Kuwait Air Force. The new airbase will ensure the continued readiness of the Kuwait Air Force and allow for the continued education of current and future Kuwait Air Force personnel. The construction of this airbase will enable Kuwait to enhance the operational effectiveness of its military and promote security and stability throughout Kuwait. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this additional capability into its armed forces."

Though the proposal has been approved, the sale has not been finalized.