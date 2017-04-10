US Has No Great Concerns About American Aircraft Potentially Targeted in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has no serious concerns about Russia and Syria potentially targeting US planes in Syria with radar also known as "painting," CENTCOM spokesperson Col. John Thomas said in a briefing on Monday.

"They do have sophisticated integrated air defense in Syria. We are always aware of that," Thomas said when asked whether or not integrated air defense of Syria is "painting" US planes.

The spokesperson noted that sometimes "painting" happens but sometimes it does not.

"We choose not to participate in that conflict. So far it hasn't led to anything of great concern," he concluded.

In December 2015, US halted manned flights in northern Syria after Russia deployed Buk-M2E (SA-17 Grizzly) advanced air-defense system in the area and allegedly began "painting" American jets.

