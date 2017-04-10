Turkish Forces Kill Seven PKK Fighters in Southeastern Province of Mardin

The clashes between Turkish servicemen and PKK fighters erupted on Sunday in the Artuklu district of the Mardin province, the Anadolu news agency reported citing the country’s General Staff.
The Turkish forces also managed to seize two M-16 and four AK-47 assault rifles, a gun, 30 clips and 10 hand grenades.
On the same day security forces also found an improvised explosive device in southeastern Diyarbakir province’s Hazro district while conducting a routine security check. The device was later destroyed by security forces.
Earlier on Monday, Turkish Minister of National Defense Fikri Isik said that since July 23, 2015, Turkey had neutralized 10,091 PKK fighters with 7,071 of them having been killed.
