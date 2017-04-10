Register
10 April 2017
    A US Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017

    US May Take Future Action in Syria if Chemical Attack Happens Again

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer stated that the Trump administration could undertake further military activities against Syrian forces if another chemical attack on civilians takes place.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration may undertake further military activities against Syrian forces like it did last Thursday if another chemical attack on civilians takes place, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in his press briefing.

    "The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action," Spicer stated on Monday.

      karlof1
      Gee, maybe the next time they'll do it lawfully and attack the terrorists who are using the chemical weapons instead of providing support for Daesh and al-Ciada.
      silkwillie
      The Donalds non intervention policy in action . Lyin lyin bombs are flyin same ol same ol from American presidents
      orfano
      It is simple, it can never happen unless you (the USA) firmly instruct your good friends the Al Nusra, Al Qaeda and Daesh, to stop using chemical weapons the West and Qatar have provided them with. Instead of blaming Russia in these matters, it will be advisable also for the USA to send proper experts to destroy the WMD held and manufactured by the above inhuman terrorists. Got it?????
      silkwilliein reply tokarlof1(Show commentHide comment)
      karlof1, they would actual have to bomb themselves for giving the chemical weapons to the terrorists in the first place . 911 sounds eerie maybe they did bomb themselves so then they could justify in their own minds anyway killing millions of peoples around the world with no due process blaming it on terrorists . hmmmm
      Lubos Vokoun
      Congratulation, you have just made an invitation for jihadists to conduct another gas attack ...
