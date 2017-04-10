US May Take Future Action in Syria if Chemical Attack Happens Again

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration may undertake further military activities against Syrian forces like it did last Thursday if another chemical attack on civilians takes place, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in his press briefing.
"The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action," Spicer stated on Monday.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Gee, maybe the next time they'll do it lawfully and attack the terrorists who are using the chemical weapons instead of providing support for Daesh and al-Ciada. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete The Donalds non intervention policy in action . Lyin lyin bombs are flyin same ol same ol from American presidents Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete It is simple, it can never happen unless you (the USA) firmly instruct your good friends the Al Nusra, Al Qaeda and Daesh, to stop using chemical weapons the West and Qatar have provided them with. Instead of blaming Russia in these matters, it will be advisable also for the USA to send proper experts to destroy the WMD held and manufactured by the above inhuman terrorists. Got it????? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete karlof1, they would actual have to bomb themselves for giving the chemical weapons to the terrorists in the first place . 911 sounds eerie maybe they did bomb themselves so then they could justify in their own minds anyway killing millions of peoples around the world with no due process blaming it on terrorists . hmmmm Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Congratulation, you have just made an invitation for jihadists to conduct another gas attack ...
