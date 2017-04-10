At Least 6 Killed, 35 Injured in Clashes in Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least six people were killed and 35 others injured in clashes in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, media reported Monday citing the medics.

According to the BBC, the confrontation began on Friday when the joint security forces of Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp were attacked by radical Islamists.

© AFP 2017/ RAMZI HAIDAR Child Killed, One Person Injured During Clashes in Palestinian Camp in Lebanon

Last week the joint security forces, comprising the members of Fatah Movement, Hamas, Osbat al-Ansar (outlawed in Russia) and other Palestinian factions, were established in the camp, which falls outside the Lebanese security forces jurisdiction, after a series of clashes between various armed groups operating there, according to Al Manar outlet.

The camp founded in 1948 is the largest of the 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon and is home to more than 54,116 registered refugees according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).