At Least 6 Killed, 35 Injured in Clashes in Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least six people were killed and 35 others injured in clashes in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, media reported Monday citing the medics.
According to the BBC, the confrontation began on Friday when the joint security forces of Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp were attacked by radical Islamists.
The camp founded in 1948 is the largest of the 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon and is home to more than 54,116 registered refugees according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
