Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria Must Be Investigated - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed with the need to investigate the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Khan Shaykhun on April 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"Lavrov reaffirmed the unacceptability of Washington's act of aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic under a far-fetched pretext and stressed Moscow's firm intention to seek an impartial international investigation of the April 4 incident in Khan Shaykhun… Cavusoglu agreed on the need to carry out such an investigation," the statement said.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late April 6. The Homs province governor said seven people were killed in the US attack. Syria's Armed Forces said ten Syrian servicemen were killed. US President Donald Trump said the US attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib province April 4, which Washington blames on Damascus.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier that day in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian army rejected the accusations and blamed militants and their patrons for the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry said Syrian aircraft hit a militants' arms warehouse with chemical weapons to be delivered to Iraq.

