Over 1,600 Yazidis Found in Mass Graves in Northern Iraqi City of Sinjar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 1,646 bodies of Yazidis were found in mass graves in the northern Iraqi city of Sinjar, local governor Mahma Zelil said Monday.

“The remains of 1,646 Ezidis [Yazidis] have been found in 31 mass graves in Sinjar,” Zelil told the Anadolu news agency.

Sinjar was liberated by the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in November 2015, more than a year after it had been captured by the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terror group, outlawed in Russia.

The Daesh has been responsible for committing an ongoing genocide against the Yazidi minority group in both Syria and Iraq since August 2014. As a result, thousands of Yazidi men, women, and children have been captured, killed, sexually enslaved and tortured by Daesh terrorists.