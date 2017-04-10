US-Led Coalition Conducts 14 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria's Tabqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition carried out 27 strikes consisting of 89 engagements against the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, including 14 strikes near the Syrian city of Tabqa, the Joint Task Force said in a press release.

"Near Tabqah, 14 strikes engaged an ISIS [Daesh] tactical unit; destroyed five vehicles, two fighting positions, and a VBIED [vehicle-borne improvised explosive device]; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit", the press release stated on Monday.

Four other strikes in Syria destroyed two Daesh pump jacks and two well heads near Abu Kamal.

In Iraq, nine strikes targeted Daesh near three cities, including Taji, Mosul and al-Qaim. The strikes engaged staging areas and tactical units, destroyed fighting positions, mortar systems, machine guns, fuel trucks and explosives caches. The strikes also suppressed four mortar teams and damaged 23 supply routes.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.