Kremlin Unaware About Assad Allies' Alleged Statement on US Crossing 'Red Lines'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Reuters reported, citing a joint command center allegedly comprising the forces of Russia, Iran and militias supporting Assad that the recent US missile attack against the Syrian Ash Sha’irat airfield had crossed "red lines." According to the media outlet, the allies would respond to any new aggression and increase its support for Damascus.

"We are not aware about that, we cannot confirm that and we do not know where Reuters got this and where these anonymous sources appeared from again," Peskov told reporters.

On the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on, which resulted in the death of over 80 people, an incident which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people , an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi saidthat at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed

After the missile attack, the Russian Defense Ministry suspended a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria.