Syria Political Settlement Impossible Without Russia - German Government

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov Syrian Ambassador Welcomes Russia’s Decision to Suspend Air Safety Channels With US

–

BERLIN (Sputnik)It would be impossible to achieve political settlement in Syria without or against Russia, a German government spokesman said Monday.

"There will be no political resolution without or against Russia," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

