Syria Losing Confidence in UN Envoy de Mistura but Continues Working With Him

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian government is losing confidence in UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura but will continue working with him as long as he is in office, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik on Monday.
"We have long been talking about the loss of confidence in de Mistura, but we will continue to cooperate while he represents the UN," Mekdad said.
The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Get rid of this impotent man. He is no good for the Syrian peace negotiations. He does not believe in PEACE. He is an expert in divertng important issues and crucial moments, always against peace.
orfano