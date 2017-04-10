Russia Delivers 5,5 Tonnes of Aid to Over 1,500 Syrians

HMEYMIM (Syria) (Sputnik) – The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has carried out seven humanitarian operations in Syrian provinces of Latakia and Aleppo in the past 24 hours, delivering 5,5 tonnes of aid to more than 1,500 Syrian citizens, the center said in its daily bulletin.
"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held seven humanitarian events in the Aleppo (six) and Latakia (one) provinces …Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 5.5 tonnes,” the bulletin read.
Some 1587 Syrian citizens have received the humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.
The center said that in the meantime the United Nations had provided food, medical, psychological and legal assistance to the Syrian people as well as had continued to carry out reconstruction works of the infrastructure and to supply citizens with temporary accommodation.
Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (Daesh), outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
According to the UN data, since 2011 nearly 6.3 million Syrian people have been internally displaced and 4.9 million people, mostly women and children, have been forced to seek refuge. About 13.5 million people require humanitarian assistance in Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia sends food; the US sends missiles. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The U.S false flag had a big multi purpose. SHAME Russia, Threaten XI, OUST ASSAD, by claiming is in the interest of Syrian people.
The Night Wind
cast235
U.S wants to remove ASSAD support. I think the idea of peace talks without disarmament was not quite the best. Not the worst.
Syrian military MUST expand FAST. I think is time to create a serious number. Why to tale ALL Syria BACK> U.S wants to leave troops top divide Syria.