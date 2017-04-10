Register
    Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad

    Syrian Envoy Welcomes Russia’s Decision to Suspend Air Safety Channels With US

    Middle East
    1669151

    Moscow made a right decision when it decided to cut off a point-to-point communications link with the US military in Syria following the deadly Washington’s missile attack on the Syrian airfield, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said Monday.

    US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    Suspending Syria Air Safety MOU to Let Russia React Timely on US Threats - Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the suspension of a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria, a day after the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on a Syrian military airfield in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    “I think it was a right step, because Russia remains a main ally of a legitimately elected Syrian government and a guarantor of international laws,” Haddad told the Izvestia newspaper, referring to Russia’s decision to suspend the memorandum with the United States.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

    The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

    Earlier this year, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people. Besides, under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

      cast235
      This was a TROJAN HORSE.
      Russia kept listening to Obama and Kerry's BLABBER,

      Just like , Oh we sure Russia cannot fight, is just trolling.

      They were petrified that Russia may react. And I'm not sure IF Russia will allow U.S to do another STUNT at an airbase.
      Israel the always traitor state, done way worst, using warplanes attacking civilians with, no weapons.

      And now Russia is a bit upset. You know, they see s few carrier groups, a military with propaganda weapons. And think, we cannot lose.
      Same thing thought Napoleon, Hitler.

      But apart from some puppets, the rest are skeptic of an attack without PROOF.

      That place is run by Al Qaeda. With moderates. Really?

      They claimed it was a hospital, but in reality is a factory to build WMD'S funded by U.S.

      And THIS IS FACT..

      AL Qaeda , Al Nusra, are Washington's best friends.

      But today this scenario happened because Russia waiting for some PARTNERSHIP.

      They want the Leviathan fields. They want pipes to kick Russia OUT of Europe. And will keep years and years on it. They want the military to stay in Syria now that is in, to oust Russia.

      They want another IRAQ. And Russia WILL be kicked out and all Russian military gear scrapped to sell U.SD made.

      This is all under teh Clinton's book. Halliburton, Exxon, BP, Total.
      But no way to exp0lain Russia to get all sanctioning countries OUT from the Rus resource fields.
      Russian philosophy, we will show we in good will.

      They care less for that . and use it on their playbook, Russia should had unleash tanks with support , entire columns long ago. Daesh would had been no more. Turkey already stole lands.
      What more U.,N pledges? Israel have so many U.N resolutions. Great to use as Toilet Paper.
      Russia never said that the biggest abuser of the VETO is U.S.
      Mostly on Israel. Because they want the beach fronts to get the gas, Israel is already on dispute with Lebanon. Over same.
      At some point Russia will have to face it.

      Now is China THINKING it will get away with anything. They just will play China until this is over and then , XI may become the last president of China.
