Syria Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Terror Attacks in Egypt

© AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson Egyptian President Declares Three-Month State of Emergency After Terror Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Syria expressed condolences to families of victims of the Sunday deadly attacks in the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and Tanta, local media reported.

“Syria voices its condolences to the families of the victims and affirms that the terrorist groups that commit these crimes against innocent people in the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt are the same terrorist groups that target citizens in the Syrian Arab Republic under the support of the US, some Gulf states, Turkey and Israel,” the SANA news agency reported citing its source in the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

According to the source, Syria strongly condemned the deadly attacks.

A powerful explosion occurred on Sunday during worship at the church in Tanta, Gharbia province north of Cairo, leaving from 50 to 70 people injured and at least 30 people killed. Following the attack, two blasts were staged at a church in Alexandria killing at least 18 people, including four police officers, and injuring more than 40 others.

The Islamic State (Daesh) terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks.