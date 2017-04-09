Register
00:40 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Egyptians look at the scene around ambulances after a suicide bombing in front of a church in Alexandria, Egypt, April 9, 2017

    Syria Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Terror Attacks in Egypt

    © REUTERS/ Fawzy Abdel Hamied
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    116240

    Syria expressed condolences to families of victims of the Sunday attacks in Alexandria and Tanta.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi answers questions during an interview, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in New York
    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson
    Egyptian President Declares Three-Month State of Emergency After Terror Attacks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Syria expressed condolences to families of victims of the Sunday deadly attacks in the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and Tanta, local media reported.

    “Syria voices its condolences to the families of the victims and affirms that the terrorist groups that commit these crimes against innocent people in the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt are the same terrorist groups that target citizens in the Syrian Arab Republic under the support of the US, some Gulf states, Turkey and Israel,” the SANA news agency reported citing its source in the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

    According to the source, Syria strongly condemned the deadly attacks.

    A powerful explosion occurred on Sunday during worship at the church in Tanta, Gharbia province north of Cairo, leaving from 50 to 70 people injured and at least 30 people killed. Following the attack, two blasts were staged at a church in Alexandria killing at least 18 people, including four police officers, and injuring more than 40 others.

    The Islamic State (Daesh) terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    Related:

    Number of Victims of Explosion at Church in Egypt's Alexandria Reaches 18
    No Foreign Citizens Among Victims of Terror Attacks in Egypt
    Tags:
    terrorist attack, Tanta, Alexandria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok