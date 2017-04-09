Egypt President Orders Army to Ensure Security of Vital Infrastructure

© AFP 2017/ STRINGER No Foreign Citizens Among Victims of Terror Attacks in Egypt

CAIRO (Sputnik)According to the statement, the president authorized special units to assist local police in ensuring security of the infrastructure in all the country's provinces.

The first blast occurred Sunday during worship at a church in Tanta, Gharbia province north of Cairo, killing at least 30 and injuring up to 70 people. Later in the day, a blast occurred at a church in Alexandria killing at least 16 people, including four policemen.

According to local media reports, the Islamic State jihadist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks on Coptic churches in Egypt. Egyptian authorities reportedly declared a 3-day mourning over the death of those killed in explosions.

