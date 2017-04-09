Register
09 April 2017
    The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stand together during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    Tillerson Talks in Moscow Crucial For Solution in Syria Former Bundeswehr Head

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Middle East
    329651

    The US must work together with Russia to find a solution to the Syrian crisis, former Chief of Staff of the Bundeswehr Klaus Naumann told Germany's Deutschlandrundfunk radio station.

    The US airstrike against a Syrian airfield on Thursday was a symbolic act rather than of decisive military significance, former Chief of Staff of the Bundeswehr Klaus Naumann told Germany's Deutschlandrundfunk radio station.

    "I don't think it was necessarily a critical point militarily, the attack was also very limited in scope. I remember that over 500 cruise missiles were deployed on the first day of the Iraq war, in addition to bomb attacks. In this case there were around 60," the general said.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Lavrov to Tillerson: US Attack in Syria Plays Into Terrorists' Hands
    General Naumann led the German armed forces from 1991 to 1996 and then served as Chairman of the NATO Military Committee from 1996 to 1999.

    He told the radio station that "under international law there is certainly a big question mark over the deployment" of the Tomahawk cruise missiles because of UN Security Council Resolution 2118.

    Adopted in 2013, that resolution ordered the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons program in accordance with procedures laid out by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). 

     In the event of non-compliance, the Security Council declared it would take action in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter. 

    The retired general said that the US and its NATO allies must work with Russia to find a solution to the Syria crisis. 

    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system at Russian Airbase in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    "I would say we are in a situation of unpredictability regarding security policy and we must look for all the means to find a solution that will bring more stability to the world."

    "I hope that talks with the very level-headed US Secretary of State Tillerson in Moscow next week will lead to a way out of the mess Syria is in and for which there is no recognizable solution at the moment."

    On Friday, Turkey proposed imposing a no-fly zone in Syria, a suggestion which is opposed by Moscow. The former NATO spokesman said he is in favor of a no-fly zone in the short term, but wonders where such a solution might lead.

    "I am therefore very skeptical when I hear about a non-fly zone. These are all first steps and when you take a first step you have to consider, 'where are we going and where will we end up?' Here you can only find a solution together with Russia," the general said.

    airstrike, Rex Tillerson, Syria, United States, Russia
      cast235
      I would be HOSTILE to this MANURE BAG. There is no political solution .
      Unless the proxies turn in the weapons.
      How could you negotiate with armed groups that respond and obey other countries? They NOT Syrians.
      Just REFUSE all he wants. To begin with.
      gbiyanju
      Is anyone still expecting a Tillerson talks in Moscow?

      Maybe after the imposition of the new sanctions on Russia for daring to fight against international terrorism, which happens to be a core US foreign policy instrument?

      Will it then be feasible for Russia to attempt to discuss with US on a joint fight against core US foreign policy tool? What magical breakthrough should Russia expect from such hypocritical and predictable unfruitful talks?
      gbiyanjuin reply tocast235(Show commentHide comment)
      cast235,
      Theere are only towo options to resolve the Syrian war of terror - the terrorists surrender and leave the whole of Syrian terriroty along with their sponsors and supporters, including US and Turkey OR Syria continues the war until all terrorists and their sponsors and their supporter nations are driven by force out of all Syrian territory (demarcated before the foreign sponsored war started in 2011).
