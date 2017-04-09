Iraqi Special Forces Liberate Matahin District of Mosul From Daesh Militants

MOSUL (Sputnik) — Special anti-terror forces of Iraq have completely liberated the Matahin district in the western part of Mosul from Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) militants, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Yarallah, the chief of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said Sunday.

"Terrorists have sustained huge losses" in the fighting for the Matahin district, Yarallah said as quoted in the statement.

Iraqi forces are currently advancing in Mosul, the key stronghold of the Daesh in Iraq. The operation began in October 2016 and led to the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's western part.