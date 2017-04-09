Daesh Claims Responsibility for Church Attacks in Egypt's Tanta and Alexandria

Later, a suicide bomber exploded near the entrance of Saint Mark's church in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. The blasts killed over 40 people.
The attacks took place on Palm Sunday, a Christian feast commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. There were lots of people in both churches.
On December 11, a strong blast hit the Coptic Christian cathedral complex in Cairo, killing 25 and wounding 49 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
