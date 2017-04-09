Daesh Claims Responsibility for Church Attacks in Egypt's Tanta and Alexandria

Later, a suicide bomber exploded near the entrance of Saint Mark's church in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. The blasts killed over 40 people.
The attacks took place on Palm Sunday, a Christian feast commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. There were lots of people in both churches.
On December 11, a strong blast hit the Coptic Christian cathedral complex in Cairo, killing 25 and wounding 49 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let see what the self appointed world police officer - US - will say. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete People had high hopes on you Mr. Trump, they thought, as I did, that finally there is an American President who is talking about PEACE in this world. How wrong we were.... You have absolutely no idea about finding the TRUTH and have no idea about the INTERNATIONAL LAW. Now you are preparing to attack another sovereign country in the East,. You think you are GOD and saving people from your own Bombardments. You are no better than your predecessors...... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This coincidence again? The week after Trump meets with al Sisi and promises security cooperation, islamic states strikes Egypt. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Egypt condemns the US attack against Syria and promptly receives Daesh bombings...
jameskees
orfano
gbiyanju
Are the US and ISIS inseparable twins?
jaodernein garshinvic