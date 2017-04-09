Register
15:34 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Servicemen of the Iraqi army in artillery position in Mosul

    'Deadly Grip of Jihadists': First-hand Account of Mosul Offensive

    © Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    023001

    Amid the ongoing offensive to liberate the parts of the Iraqi city of Mosul which still remain in the hands of Daesh militants, RIA Novosti correspondent Rafael Daminov reports on everyday life at the frontline.

    "I am in the Bab al Jadid district of western Mosul. The sky is buzzing with helicopters and shooting can be heard in every direction: dozens of federal forces servicemen are striking at the positions of the terrorists with all types of weapons at intervals of mere seconds, sparing no ammunition," reads Daminov's first-hand account from the frontline.

    The servicemen explain that if they stop shooting, the terrorists will launch an assault using suicide bombers and cars rigged with explosives. Amid the heavy shooting of the federal forces, the militants respond with occasional sniping and mine throwing.

    Servicemen of the Iraqi army in artillery position in Mosul
    © Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov
    Servicemen of the Iraqi army in artillery position in Mosul

    The author also notes the heavy stench in the air, as a body of a killed militant still remains on the ground due to the heavy shooting which has been going on for a fourth day in a row.

    The fiercest fighting rages at the approaches to the Old City, he says. The units of the federal police and rapid deployment units of the country's ministry of internal affairs have formed a semi-circle in the area, cornering up to a thousand militants. Most of them are Iraqis, however there are a large number of residents from other Arab countries, Europeans, Chinese and natives of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the former countries of the Soviet Union, who mostly hold senior military posts.

    "The terrorists have lost two thirds of the territories under their control during the 1.5 months of the government assault on the city, now have a stranglehold on the narrow streets of the Old City," Daminov says.

    No armored vehicle able to protect infantry units will be able to move there. Besides, the militants have planted mines around their positions, one federal police lieutenant told the correspondent.

    Burned car in Mosul
    © Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov
    Burned car in Mosul

    "While advancing, we are easy targets to the militants and so we experience losses," the lieutenant said.

    Daminov explains that for the last ten days the assault has been almost stopped due to the halt of the aerial support of the US-led coalition after a series of the erroneous attacks on civilians.

    The Great Mosque of al-Nuri

    The front-line reporter notes that police snipers have taken up positions on the top floors of a nearby building. One of them has pointed out the leaning 'al-Hadba' ("the hunchback") minaret of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, which still has the black flag of the terrorists flying from it.

    Built over 800 years ago, it remains one of the most famous landmarks in the Old City. However it is also of great symbolic importance in the government's battle against the jihadists, who seized control of the city in June 2014.

    Children play inside a damaged car, amid heavy destruction in a neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces from Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, April 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Children play inside a damaged car, amid heavy destruction in a neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces from Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, April 1, 2017

    The mosque is where Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made a rare public appearance the previous month and gave a speech proclaiming the creation of a new "caliphate."

    According to the federal police forces, the retaking of the Mosque will strongly undermine the morale of the militants. A week ago, head of Federal Police Raed Shaker stressed the importance of the advance to this particular object. According to his latest reports, the police units have only advanced 350 meters towards it.

    Displaced Iraqi people who fled their homes because of the clashes carry their belongings to go to safe places as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ari Jalal
    Up to 500,000 People Fled Mosul Since Beginning of Military Operation
    One of the officers of the rapid deployment units of the country's ministry of internal affairs told Daminov that his units are going to fully encircle the terrorists in the Old City any day now and that's why they expect the militants to start breaking through the tightening cordon.

    "The plan is to encircle the terrorists in the Old City. The militants are furiously resisting in an effort to prevent it. However when the circle starts locking, the terrorists will flee from these districts relocating to neighboring ones, it's their tactic. We keep this in mind as it allows to reduce the victim count," the officer told the correspondent.

    Destroyed buildings in Mosul
    © Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov
    Destroyed buildings in Mosul

    Living on the frontline

    It is hard to believe, but Daminov says that people are still living in the houses on the frontline. A family of three lives in a room next to the positions of the snipers, without any reaction to the loud shooting and machine gun fire. The head of the family, 40-year-old Khaled brings tea to the officers while his wife Iman cooks them food.

    Khaled says that they have got used to the sounds of war long ago and have no desire to leave for a refugee camp.

    Civilians and soldiers of the Iraqi army in Mosul
    © Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov
    Civilians and soldiers of the Iraqi army in Mosul

    "This is our home, why should we flee to a refugee camp? There are no conditions there while here officers help us to survive and share food," the man told the journalist.

    The family says that recently they have been eating only water-thinned flour and were afraid to look out into their street, which was under heavy fighting.

    Iman told the journalist that until their retreat, the terrorists obliged the local residents to keep the doors of their apartments wide open for them to be able to run from building to building. The militants threatened to execute anyone who locked their doors. She also said that they were very afraid when the terrorists where shooting at the positions of the federal police and their helicopters from the roof of their building.

    "We were very afraid that they will drop bombs on us because of these terrorists. After the terrorists shot at a helicopter or at officers, a plane would appear in the sky and the building they were shooting from would be bombed or struck at, civilians would then die," the woman said.

    Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq
    © REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal
    Daesh Militants Flee Mosul Hiding Among Civilians
    Daminov revealed that a family of eight live in the nearby ruins of a house. They say they lived in a suburb of Mosul already retaken by the army. However they can't return to their home as the army units are quartered in their settlement.

    "We have been living on the outskirt of the settlement when the government units advanced towards it. The terrorists then told us to relocate to the center of the settlement to serve as a human shield for them," one of the family members told the journalist.

    He added that the terrorists won't let civilians flee the areas under their control, labelling those who were able to escape as "traitors" and "defectors from the territory of the caliphate to the land of unfaithful."

    The fleeing people are being shot at regardless of their age, Daminov said. One of his acquaintances, a French military photographer has seen dozens of women and children in a Mosul hospital, with bullet holes in their backs and heads. There were babies among them.

    The journalist then said that according to the mayor of the city, up to 150,000 people still remain in the areas controlled by the terrorists.

    Tags:
    frontline, offensive, Daesh, Rafael Daminov, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok