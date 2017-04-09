Another Blast Hits Egypt's Alexandria

According to the ONTV broadcaster, the blast occurred at Shohada street.
Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber exploded near the entrance of Saint Mark's church in the Egyptian city.
Also in Sunday, an explosion hit a church in Tanta and another one a police station in the same city.
On December 11, a strong blast hit the Coptic Christian cathedral complex in Cairo, killing 25 and wounding 49 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
