Syrian Army Eliminates Over 75 Nusra Front Militants in Southern City of Daraa

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian government forces eliminated over 75 militants of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) in Syria’s southern city of Daraa, a military source told Sputnik Sunday.

"The Syrian army’s units eliminated over 75 Nusra Front militants, including the suicide bombers and foreign mercenaries from Saudi Arabia and Jordan in Daraa’s Manshiyah district," the source said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against Syrian opposition groups striving to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham.