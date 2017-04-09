Register
12:33 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The aftermath of a US missile strike at the Shayrat military field in Syria

    US Strike on Syria Aimed at 'Stopping More People Dying' - UK Defense Sec.

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (144)
    13235112

    The alleged chemical attack on Syria's Idlib was "unacceptable," so the United States decided to take necessary action to prevent further such crimes by carrying out strikes on Syria's airfield, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched a cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the reported chemical weapon use in Idlib, for which Washington put the blame on the government of President Bashar Assad.

    "The Americans believed there were no peaceful means of stopping Assad using gas against his population. Given repeated Russian blocking in the UN security council, the US was determined to act… Yet despite agreeing later that year to destroy its chemical weapons, Syria has again been caught in the act. Airstrikes are never undertaken lightly but this is a wholly unacceptable situation. Something had to be done to stop more people dying," Fallon told The Sunday Times newspaper.

    Fallon stressed that by launching Tomahawk missiles Washington send a message to Assad, urging him to think twice before making decisions.

    "By sending Tomahawk missiles to attack the airfield, aeroplanes and equipment believed to be involved, it has sent a strong signal to the Syrian regime to think twice before using gas in future," Fallon said.

    The UK senior official also said that the departure of Assad became once again one of the key conditions for Syria peace settlement.

    "Assad must go and the search for stability begin," Fallon said.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died in the suspected chemical attack.

    The aftermath of a US missile strike at the Shayrat military field in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Dangerous Trend: US Attacks on Syrian Army Doing Nothing but 'Aiding Terrorism'
    The Syrian foreign minister has denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter has been carried out.

    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Explains Syria Strike in Letter to Congress, Says More Action May Come
    Earlier this year, Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people. Besides, under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight.

    In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (144)

    Related:

    North Korea Calls Syria Missile Strike by US ‘Unforgivable'
    Why US Should Be 'Brought to Trial' For Missile Attacks on Syrian Army
    Turkish Party Holds Protest Near US Embassy Against US Missile Attack in Syria
    US Missile Strike in Syria Marks 'U-Turn in Trump's Policy Towards Assad'
    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Michael Fallon, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      Evidence? Just for fun I'm going to write to my MP for an answer as to how Al Qaeda/ White Helmets are reliable witnesses.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Nobody is swallowing that trite except your own mob! what a load of rubbish a deliberate false flag as proven to bring falsified pressure on Assad to remove him whilst pretending to be the good Samaritans! except proof exists that UK doctors were involved in euthanasia of babies to provide evidence of chemical effect which was caused by a chemical stockpile supplied by Turkey being bombed by Iraqi airforce yes correct Iraqi airforce.
      Provided the lead aircraft with coordinates of warehouse giving to them with chemicals destined for Mosul.
      As an attempt to justify massive increase of NATO troops into Iraq which would then march into Syria then onto Iran.
      Essentially Barbarossa 2 but the middle east version with likely the same result millions of NATO forces casualties in a vicious middle eastern war.
      That for now has been avoided but plan B was to put International pressure on Assad to be removed on the threat of a pending NATO invasion.
    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      Stop your bullsiht Fallon, show the World the "irrefutable evidence"!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      The reply would be that they are the recipients of the prestigious Oscar awards!
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The synagogue of satan has been with us for 2000 years, eg it was under the guise of bolsheviks with names like trotsky and apfelbaum, now the bolshevik 2.0 hide under names like chuck todd,welby,cerullo and fallon. WAKE UP goyim !!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Gospel
      Its because of UK France Germany support for US crap foreign policy that thousands have already died.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok