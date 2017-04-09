US Strike on Syria Aimed at 'Stopping More People Dying' - UK Defense Sec.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched a cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the reported chemical weapon use in Idlib, for which Washington put the blame on the government of President Bashar Assad.
"The Americans believed there were no peaceful means of stopping Assad using gas against his population. Given repeated Russian blocking in the UN security council, the US was determined to act… Yet despite agreeing later that year to destroy its chemical weapons, Syria has again been caught in the act. Airstrikes are never undertaken lightly but this is a wholly unacceptable situation. Something had to be done to stop more people dying," Fallon told The Sunday Times newspaper.
Fallon stressed that by launching Tomahawk missiles Washington send a message to Assad, urging him to think twice before making decisions.
"By sending Tomahawk missiles to attack the airfield, aeroplanes and equipment believed to be involved, it has sent a strong signal to the Syrian regime to think twice before using gas in future," Fallon said.
The UK senior official also said that the departure of Assad became once again one of the key conditions for Syria peace settlement.
"Assad must go and the search for stability begin," Fallon said.
On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died in the suspected chemical attack.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter has been carried out.
In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Evidence? Just for fun I'm going to write to my MP for an answer as to how Al Qaeda/ White Helmets are reliable witnesses. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nobody is swallowing that trite except your own mob! what a load of rubbish a deliberate false flag as proven to bring falsified pressure on Assad to remove him whilst pretending to be the good Samaritans! except proof exists that UK doctors were involved in euthanasia of babies to provide evidence of chemical effect which was caused by a chemical stockpile supplied by Turkey being bombed by Iraqi airforce yes correct Iraqi airforce. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Stop your bullsiht Fallon, show the World the "irrefutable evidence"! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The reply would be that they are the recipients of the prestigious Oscar awards! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The synagogue of satan has been with us for 2000 years, eg it was under the guise of bolsheviks with names like trotsky and apfelbaum, now the bolshevik 2.0 hide under names like chuck todd,welby,cerullo and fallon. WAKE UP goyim !! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Its because of UK France Germany support for US crap foreign policy that thousands have already died.
