Blast Hits Church in Egypt, Casualties Reported

The explosion reportedly occurred inside St. George church in the city of Tanta to the north of Egypt's capital.

BREAKING — EGYPT: Bombing reported at entrance to St. George church in the city of Tanta, north of Cairo. Casualties feared. pic.twitter.com/Q8hRuRqfL4 — Behind The News (@Behind__News) 9 апреля 2017 г.

It happened on Palm Day, a Christian feast commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

Tanta is one of the biggest cities in Egypt.

Church bombing in Tanta on Palm Sunday, happened after ISIS in North Sinai directly threatened Christians in Egypt. — The Big Pharaoh (@TheBigPharaoh) 9 апреля 2017 г.

On December 11, a strong blast hit the Coptic Christian cathedral complex in Cairo, killing 25 and wounding 49 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

