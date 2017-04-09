Blast Hits Church in Egypt, Casualties Reported

The explosion reportedly occurred inside St. George church in the city of Tanta to the north of Egypt's capital.
Bombing reported at entrance to St. George church in the city of Tanta, north of Cairo.
Bombing reported at entrance to St. George church in the city of Tanta, north of Cairo. Casualties feared.
It happened on Palm Day, a Christian feast commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
An IED targeted a church in Tanta Egypt, casualties are reported.
An IED targeted a church in #Tanta #Egypt, casualties are reported. pic.twitter.com/u6HuBow4sg
Tanta is one of the biggest cities in Egypt.
Church bombing in Tanta on Palm Sunday, happened after ISIS in North Sinai directly threatened Christians in Egypt.
5 قتلى و42 مصابين إثر انفجار داخل كنيسة_مارجرجس ب طنطا.
تداول صور لضحايا انفجار كنيسة مارجرجس فى طنطا
On December 11, a strong blast hit the Coptic Christian cathedral complex in Cairo, killing 25 and wounding 49 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
