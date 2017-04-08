Over 100 Militants Leave Syrian Homs as Part of Deal With Gov't

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The evacuated people were sent to the northern Syrian city of Jarabulus on eight buses.

“The process of withdrawing the fourth group of militants and some members of their families, denying the ceasefire agreement is continuing till the full liberation of Al-Waer from weapons and militants and returning governmental services there,” the press service of Homs said.

On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement under the Russian mediation. In accordance with the agreement, militants and their families agreed to leave Homs stage by stage, while Syrian government troops guaranteed safe passage for them. Almost 1,500 militants have already left the city.