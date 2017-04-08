Why US Should Be 'Brought to Trial' For Missile Attacks on Syrian Army

He further said that if the US is so confident in their accusations, they could call for an early investigation so that what they were saying can be confirmed.
“However, they took unauthorized unilateral measures without any consultations and permissive sanctions against all possible international rules and norms,” the ex-adviser said.
Zanganeh further said that it is known that any unilateral actions without the approval of the UN Security Council are regarded as crimes and are strongly condemned.
“Such unilateral actions are nothing more than aiding terrorism. By conducting these attacks, the US is helping Daesh, al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups. It is an established fact that after such actions by the US, another terrorist attack will follow,” he said.
He added that the terrorists were able to capture the city of Palmyra once again.
In his opinion the persons responsible for the air base attack must be brought to trial and those countries that are able to pave the way for the suspension of such arbitrariness on the part of the US should take all possible measures to prevent such actions by the Americans in Syria.
However, US officials have not provided any evidence proving that Damascus was complicit. For its part, the Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied using chemical weapons against civilians, as they were destroyed in mid-2014, as confirmed by international organizations.
Moscow and Damascus condemned the attack as an “aggression against a sovereign state” and as a unilateral move which had not been authorized by the UN Security Council.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete The Trump chump and his team are Nazis that should be strung up. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nazis maybe are those who invade their neighbours, destroy cities, bomb hospitals, gas women and children, shoot down airliners, and then lie about all of these? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Non-aligned countries have been dropping the ball every time they had a chance to gain some points. The ex UN Secretary, Kofi Anand, did indicate, to the best of my recollection, that the united states went to war in Iraq without the UN's consent and therefore was illegal. Dictation is over. Slates down! Go home and sleep! It is midnight and all is well! Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, exactly, the Americans! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Talking about babies, one Tomahawk missiles costs $1.86 million, with 59 fired, the total cost of the operation would have been $120 million, that would have saved a lot of babies from abortion, orphanage or a bad childhood in the ghettos at home, and given them a solid education later on. The investigation into whether Syria really used chemical weapons would have cost 1 million at most. I am fed up with America using phony human rights arguments to justify their barbarity! Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Who is at falt? Putin. Why it happened? Putin. Putin was, is, and thought to bevthe guardian for the helpless nation of Syria. If things such these happened without consequences, it is the guard that was sleeping if not too weak and frightful to respond to the robbery. Do why was it happened? Putin is weak, period. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mother Gorilla, don't dream! As wealthy as Trump he still find ways to use none profits dollars for his personal expenses Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Get real! Have you known any US president brought to trial for their many illegal wars? False flags have been the way the US started many of their wars. The USS Maine and the Gulf of Tonkin incident to name just a few. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, maybe in your dimension. Here in this dimension Kiev shot down MH17 and kill women and children in the Donbass.
All of this huff and puff and statements made by academics, law-makers and the lot will go nowhere. Positive action has to be taken by the proper authorities.
All the millions of dollars and human resources spent on the post mortem of the Iraqi saga did not go anywhere but to strengthen the financial picture of the media in reporting such events. Dictation is over. Slates down! Go home and sleep! It is midnight and all is well!
The fault, dear non-aligned countries, is that you have categorized yourselves as underlings and by doing so, act as underlings.
Non-usa-aligned countries should all meet and set up a "Black Ram Club" in order to counteract the actions of the invading wolf. A secure Blue Phone should be installed for immediate communication.
