Why US Should Be 'Brought to Trial' For Missile Attacks on Syrian Army

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Iran Calls for Setting Commission to Investigate Alleged Syria Chemical Attack

“If the US president's statements boil down to the point that air attacks were conducted from Ash Sha’irat air base to use the chemical substances on the city of Khan Shaykhun, it means that this should be confirmed by an ad hoc group of independent experts. However, this did not happen!” Zanganeh said.

He further said that if the US is so confident in their accusations, they could call for an early investigation so that what they were saying can be confirmed.

“However, they took unauthorized unilateral measures without any consultations and permissive sanctions against all possible international rules and norms,” the ex-adviser said.

Zanganeh further said that it is known that any unilateral actions without the approval of the UN Security Council are regarded as crimes and are strongly condemned.

“Such unilateral actions are nothing more than aiding terrorism. By conducting these attacks, the US is helping Daesh, al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups. It is an established fact that after such actions by the US, another terrorist attack will follow,” he said.

He added that the terrorists were able to capture the city of Palmyra once again.

In his opinion the persons responsible for the air base attack must be brought to trial and those countries that are able to pave the way for the suspension of such arbitrariness on the part of the US should take all possible measures to prevent such actions by the Americans in Syria.

© AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC Russian Foreign Minister Accuses US of Not Providing Proof of Idlib Attack

Earlier this week, the Pentagon carried out a massive airstrike involving 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting the Ash Sha’irat airbase, operated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). The operation was carried out as a response to President Bashar al-Assad using chemical weapons against civilians on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

However, US officials have not provided any evidence proving that Damascus was complicit. For its part, the Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied using chemical weapons against civilians, as they were destroyed in mid-2014, as confirmed by international organizations.

Moscow and Damascus condemned the attack as an “aggression against a sovereign state” and as a unilateral move which had not been authorized by the UN Security Council.