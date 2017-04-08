Register
21:23 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    Why US Should Be 'Brought to Trial' For Missile Attacks on Syrian Army

    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (141)
    191319320

    Sabbah Zanganeh, a political commentator and an ex-adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister spoke to Sputnik Persian in an interview about the missile attack by the US on the Syrian Arab Army.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Iran Calls for Setting Commission to Investigate Alleged Syria Chemical Attack
    “If the US president's statements boil down to the point that air attacks were conducted from Ash Sha’irat air base to use the chemical substances on the city of Khan Shaykhun, it means that this should be confirmed by an ad hoc group of independent experts. However, this did not happen!” Zanganeh said.

    He further said that if the US is so confident in their accusations, they could call for an early investigation so that what they were saying can be confirmed.

    “However, they took unauthorized unilateral measures without any consultations and permissive sanctions against all possible international rules and norms,” the ex-adviser said.

    Zanganeh further said that it is known that any unilateral actions without the approval of the UN Security Council are regarded as crimes and are strongly condemned.

    “Such unilateral actions are nothing more than aiding terrorism. By conducting these attacks, the US is helping Daesh, al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups. It is an established fact that after such actions by the US, another terrorist attack will follow,” he said.

    He added that the terrorists were able to capture the city of Palmyra once again.

    In his opinion the persons responsible for the air base attack must be brought to trial and those countries that are able to pave the way for the suspension of such arbitrariness on the part of the US should take all possible measures to prevent such actions by the Americans in Syria.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov looks on during a press conference after the BSEC session in Belgrade on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Russian Foreign Minister Accuses US of Not Providing Proof of Idlib Attack
    Earlier this week, the Pentagon carried out a massive airstrike involving 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting the Ash Sha’irat airbase, operated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). The operation was carried out as a response to President Bashar al-Assad using chemical weapons against civilians on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

    However, US officials have not provided any evidence proving that Damascus was complicit. For its part, the Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied using chemical weapons against civilians, as they were destroyed in mid-2014, as confirmed by international organizations.

    Moscow and Damascus condemned the attack as an “aggression against a sovereign state” and as a unilateral move which had not been authorized by the UN Security Council.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (141)

    Related:

    Iraqi Prime Minister Calls for Probe Into Syria's Idlib Chemical Attack
    What US Officials Fail to Mention When Blaming Assad for Idlib Chemical Attack
    Russia Awaits US Evidence of Syrian Army Chemical Use in Idlib - MoD
    US Syria Strike in Response to Idlib Chemical Attack Understandable - Minister
    No Vote on UNSC Draft Resolution on Idlib Expected Thursday
    Tags:
    unilateral approach, missile attacks, terrorists, air strike, veto, interview, Syrian Arab Army, UN Security Council, Al-Nusra Front, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Blackie
      The Trump chump and his team are Nazis that should be strung up.
      www.activistpost.com/2017/04/was-israel-the-reason-for-the-u-s-strike-on-syrian-military-base.html
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Nazis maybe are those who invade their neighbours, destroy cities, bomb hospitals, gas women and children, shoot down airliners, and then lie about all of these?
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      Non-aligned countries have been dropping the ball every time they had a chance to gain some points. The ex UN Secretary, Kofi Anand, did indicate, to the best of my recollection, that the united states went to war in Iraq without the UN's consent and therefore was illegal. Dictation is over. Slates down! Go home and sleep! It is midnight and all is well!
      All of this huff and puff and statements made by academics, law-makers and the lot will go nowhere. Positive action has to be taken by the proper authorities.
      All the millions of dollars and human resources spent on the post mortem of the Iraqi saga did not go anywhere but to strengthen the financial picture of the media in reporting such events. Dictation is over. Slates down! Go home and sleep! It is midnight and all is well!
      The fault, dear non-aligned countries, is that you have categorized yourselves as underlings and by doing so, act as underlings.
      Non-usa-aligned countries should all meet and set up a "Black Ram Club" in order to counteract the actions of the invading wolf. A secure Blue Phone should be installed for immediate communication.
    • Reply
      Is it because I am black?in reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, exactly, the Americans!
    • Reply
      Mother Gorilla
      Talking about babies, one Tomahawk missiles costs $1.86 million, with 59 fired, the total cost of the operation would have been $120 million, that would have saved a lot of babies from abortion, orphanage or a bad childhood in the ghettos at home, and given them a solid education later on. The investigation into whether Syria really used chemical weapons would have cost 1 million at most. I am fed up with America using phony human rights arguments to justify their barbarity!
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Who is at falt? Putin. Why it happened? Putin. Putin was, is, and thought to bevthe guardian for the helpless nation of Syria. If things such these happened without consequences, it is the guard that was sleeping if not too weak and frightful to respond to the robbery. Do why was it happened? Putin is weak, period.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2in reply toMother Gorilla(Show commentHide comment)
      Mother Gorilla, don't dream! As wealthy as Trump he still find ways to use none profits dollars for his personal expenses
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      Get real! Have you known any US president brought to trial for their many illegal wars? False flags have been the way the US started many of their wars. The USS Maine and the Gulf of Tonkin incident to name just a few.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchezin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, maybe in your dimension. Here in this dimension Kiev shot down MH17 and kill women and children in the Donbass.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok