Two Daesh Commanders From Russia Eliminated in Iraqi Mosul - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the eliminated commanders were identified as Abu Huzaifa, a Russian native responsible for communications, and Abu Tamara, a Chechen native.

"The aircraft of international coalition struck a car, which was carrying some Daesh commanders of foreign origin… in the western part of Mosul," the statement of intelligence read as quoted by the Alsumaria broadcaster.

© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra Presumed Daesh Militant From Russia Responsible for Oil Killed in West Mosul

In February 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a total of 4,000 Russian citizens have joined Daesh as well as 5,000 citizens from former Soviet republics.

Iraqi forces are currently advancing in Mosul, the key Iraqi stronghold of Daesh in Iraq. The operation began in October 2016 and led to the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's western part.