Bus Explosion in Syria's Homs Kills One, Injures 25

HOMS (Sputnik) — According to the source, the device was planted near the driver's seat.

"According to latest data, a woman died as a result of the blast; 25 sustained injuries," the source in Homs told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a local source said that at least 15 were injured.

"The explosive device went off in a passenger bus in the village of Hisyah to the south from Syrian city of Homs…. Eleven people were injured," the source said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The news comes amid terrorists' advance in the province of Homs following US missile strikes on a strategically important Syrian army's airfield in the region.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state. Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.