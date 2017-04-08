Register
    Syrian Air Force Resumes Flights From US-Attacked Airfield

    US Fails to Prove Existence of Chemical Weapons at Syrian Airfield - Russian MoD

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (132)
    The Pentagon and the US State Department have failed to prove the existence of chemical weapons at the Syrian airfield struck by US cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

    The Russian military said that Moscow believes that sending experts is the only way to obtain evidence of the alleged use to presence of chemical weapons at the Syrian airbase attacked by the US.

    "After 24 hours after the US Navy warships launched a massive strike by cruise missile on the Sha'irat [airfield in Syria], neither the Pentagon, nor the US State Department have presented proof of the presence of chemical weapons there," ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

    Media representatives who visited the base as well haven't found any chemical weapons there, Maj. Gen. Konashenkov added.

    "The airfield was visited by dozens of mass media representatives, by the local administration, firefighters, police, not to mention Syrian servicemen. Neither depots, nor ammunition containing chemical weapons have been found at the Sha'irat [airbase]. Everyone who has been at the airfield don't wear gas masks and feel absolutely well."

    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    What US Officials Fail to Mention When Blaming Assad for Idlib Chemical Attack
    "A question arises: what has again been demostrated to the US president as the alleged proof of the chemical weapons' possesion in a state disliked by Washington and who did it [presented the "evidence]?"

    "Thus, the only way to receive objective evidence of the alleged possession of chemical weapons at the Sha'irat and demonstrate it to the world is to sent there a commission of experts," he said.

    He added that the same thing was done in the Syrian city of Aleppo by Russian specialists after militants had used chemical weapons.

    "Any specialist of the reliable — even for the US — Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) knows that the precursors left from the combat poisonous substances cannot be hidden even after months and years after they had been stored [in a place]."

    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    US State Senator Says 'Zero Probability' Assad Government Launched Gas Attack
    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 25 miles from the city of Homs. Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    On April 4, Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (132)

      Mishka Kyiv
      Scores of people who cannot breath, foam at mouth, and then die = chemical weapons dropped by the barbarian Assad. Sputnik a truly useless propaganda organ.
    • Reply
      George
      Of course there was no Chem weapon. But Assam used it, that is the fact.
    • Reply
      TGG3in reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, "scores of people"...where were you when the US was using Agent Orange on a massive scale all over Vietnam? How about the DU and WP munis used in Iraq more recently?

      MILLIONS. Where is your conscience?
    • Reply
      avatar
      FightForTruth
      If chemicals were used, why is it that the white helmets and rescue personnel have no masks and no gloves? Isnt this chemical deadly just by contact?
    • Reply
      sophm0e38in reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, men in white helmets, no safety gear treating deceased kidnapped children from the villages Khattab and Majdal. No foam, bad acting, struck-off Pakistani doctor filming instead of treating. Clearly, you like Al Qaeda, All Nusra child raping murderers.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      There are journalist on the ground in Shayrat airbase and none of them are sick or dying from any chemical weapons supposedly store there.
