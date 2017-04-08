US Fails to Prove Existence of Chemical Weapons at Syrian Airfield - Russian MoD

The Russian military said that Moscow believes that sending experts is the only way to obtain evidence of the alleged use to presence of chemical weapons at the Syrian airbase attacked by the US.
"After 24 hours after the US Navy warships launched a massive strike by cruise missile on the Sha'irat [airfield in Syria], neither the Pentagon, nor the US State Department have presented proof of the presence of chemical weapons there," ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Media representatives who visited the base as well haven't found any chemical weapons there, Maj. Gen. Konashenkov added.
"The airfield was visited by dozens of mass media representatives, by the local administration, firefighters, police, not to mention Syrian servicemen. Neither depots, nor ammunition containing chemical weapons have been found at the Sha'irat [airbase]. Everyone who has been at the airfield don't wear gas masks and feel absolutely well."
"Thus, the only way to receive objective evidence of the alleged possession of chemical weapons at the Sha'irat and demonstrate it to the world is to sent there a commission of experts," he said.
He added that the same thing was done in the Syrian city of Aleppo by Russian specialists after militants had used chemical weapons.
"Any specialist of the reliable — even for the US — Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) knows that the precursors left from the combat poisonous substances cannot be hidden even after months and years after they had been stored [in a place]."
On April 4, Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Scores of people who cannot breath, foam at mouth, and then die = chemical weapons dropped by the barbarian Assad. Sputnik a truly useless propaganda organ. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Of course there was no Chem weapon. But Assam used it, that is the fact. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, "scores of people"...where were you when the US was using Agent Orange on a massive scale all over Vietnam? How about the DU and WP munis used in Iraq more recently? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete If chemicals were used, why is it that the white helmets and rescue personnel have no masks and no gloves? Isnt this chemical deadly just by contact? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, men in white helmets, no safety gear treating deceased kidnapped children from the villages Khattab and Majdal. No foam, bad acting, struck-off Pakistani doctor filming instead of treating. Clearly, you like Al Qaeda, All Nusra child raping murderers. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There are journalist on the ground in Shayrat airbase and none of them are sick or dying from any chemical weapons supposedly store there.
