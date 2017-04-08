At Least 10 Civilians Die in US-Led Coalition's Strikes Near Raqqa - Reports

"US-led coalition's aviation staged bloodshed in Khuneida town in the western part of the Raqqa province resulting in deaths of at least 10 civilians," SANA reported citing local residents.

The coalition conducts strikes in Raqqa to support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), fighting against Daesh.

© AP Photo/ Bram Janssen US-Led Coalition Bombs School and Mosque in Raqqa, Mainstream Media Diverts Attention

This is not the first time when the US-led coalition's strikes in Syria or Iraq cause civilian casualties.

Late March, media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in recent airstrikes in Mosul. On March 17, an alleged US-led coalition airstrike targeting the militants and their equipment hit a building in al-Jadida neighborhood in western Mosul. The militants reportedly forced dozens of civilians into the structure and secured the building with explosives.

The US-led coalition commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said that "we probably had a role" in high casualties in Mosul.

Moreover, on March 22, media reported that dozens, mostly women and children, were killed and injured in a presumable US-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian school west of Raqqa. Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike. Damascus confirmed the reports. According to sources, the school that served as a shelter for 50 families from Aleppo, Raqqa and Homs, was almost completely destroyed.