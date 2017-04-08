Russian Aviation Unlikely to Involve in Anti-US Actions Over US Attack in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Aerospace Forces are unlikely to take part in military actions against the United States, unless there is a threat to Russia's servicemen, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, said Saturday in light the missile attack on an airfield in Syria.

"In my opinion, this does not mean the Russian aviation will get involved in the military actions against the United States and those who support it in case there is no direct threat to our servicemen in Syria," Kosachev posted on his Facebook account.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat located in Homs province. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to Tuesday alleged chemical attack on Syria’s militant-held Idlib province for which Washington puts the blame on the Syrian government.

Damascus has refuted the allegations of being involved on the Idlib incident, which claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians.