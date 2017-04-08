Russian Aviation Unlikely to Involve in Anti-US Actions Over US Attack in Syria

"In my opinion, this does not mean the Russian aviation will get involved in the military actions against the United States and those who support it in case there is no direct threat to our servicemen in Syria," Kosachev posted on his Facebook account.
On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat located in Homs province. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to Tuesday alleged chemical attack on Syria’s militant-held Idlib province for which Washington puts the blame on the Syrian government.
Damascus has refuted the allegations of being involved on the Idlib incident, which claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Please sir, the man who made this comment must resign immediately. Does he not know that America only respects understands force and any sign of appeasement is seen as weakness. The comment he has made will only encourage aggression upon the nation of Syria.
