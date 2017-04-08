Turkish PM Reiterates Call for Safe Zones in Syria, Welcomes US Missile Strike

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch Turkish Foreign Ministry Welcomes US Strike on Syrian Airbase, Supports Future Operations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday night, the United States carried out a cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the reported chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, for which Washington put the blame on the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

"The truth is revealed one more time; a safe zone in northern Syria should absolutely be formed and Syrians who are fleeing from the war should be secured there … We reiterate our proposal to the international community, and we are also making preparations on the issue in our own capacity," Yildirim said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

He also welcomed US missile strikes at the Syrian military airfield, calling them a response to Tuesday chemical attack in Idlib.

The administration of US President Donald Trump said in January it would consider setting up safe zones in Syria. Last week, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the creation of so-called secure areas would allow returning Syrian refugees and "set the stage for a longer-term political solution."

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that safe havens inside Syria, where refugees could feel protected, require a lot of practical coordination with Syrian authorities.