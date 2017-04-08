Turkish PM Reiterates Call for Safe Zones in Syria, Welcomes US Missile Strike

"The truth is revealed one more time; a safe zone in northern Syria should absolutely be formed and Syrians who are fleeing from the war should be secured there … We reiterate our proposal to the international community, and we are also making preparations on the issue in our own capacity," Yildirim said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
He also welcomed US missile strikes at the Syrian military airfield, calling them a response to Tuesday chemical attack in Idlib.
The administration of US President Donald Trump said in January it would consider setting up safe zones in Syria. Last week, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the creation of so-called secure areas would allow returning Syrian refugees and "set the stage for a longer-term political solution."
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that safe havens inside Syria, where refugees could feel protected, require a lot of practical coordination with Syrian authorities.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia had the chance to ratchet to the pressure on Turkey around the time of the fake coup. What did Russia do? Not only did they save Erdogan when he was at his most isolated point....They did as they always do and took a BRIBE in the form of a pipeline through Turkey. Turkey still supports Isis and Nusra and all the other Sunni terrorists. Turkey still invaded and occupied Northern Syria. Turkey still has its border wide open to terrorists. Turkey is still an ally of America that probably killed the ambassador. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russian media is showing its impotency in this case because when Turkey shot and killed the brave Russian pilot, Margarita Simonyans Sputnik and RT outlet went into overdrive calling Turkey an ISIs supporter , human rights abuser and committing genocide if Kurds in Turkey and Syria. Russian media also took on the case of Kurdish independence. Once the pipeline bribe was offered to Putin, Russian media accuses CIA of being behind fake coup and Erdogan suddenly became a man of peace commited to stability in the region according to RT and Sputnik.
