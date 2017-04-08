Register
03:10 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    British DJ Dax J

    British DJ Given Hard Time For Playing Remix of Muslim Prayer Call

    © Youtube/Newsbeat Social
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2207 0 0

    On Thursday a Tunisian municipal court sentenced a British DJ to one year in jail for playing a remixed version of the adhan, the Muslim call to prayer, at a nightclub. Authorities were first made aware of the incident after video of people dancing to the call surfaced on social media.

    Ylyes Miladi, a court spokesman in the town of Grombalia, said DJ Dax J was sentenced to "six months for public indecency and six months for offending public morality." Dax J fled the country before the court case and was charged in absentia. 

    A Palestinian man walks past the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after the Friday prayer in Jerusalem's Old City on November 11, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israel Trying to Mute Muslim Calls to Prayer

    "Mocking the opinions and religious principles of Tunisians is absolutely unacceptable," said the Tunisian Religious Affairs Ministry.

    The club is located in the town of Nabeul and was shut down by Tunisian authorities for investigation after the video surfaced. The event organizer and the club owner both had their charges dismissed, though prosecutors are challenging this on the grounds that they had screened the DJ’s music before the event.

    Nabeul hosted this year’s Orbit Festival, and the remix was played by two European DJs Friday night near the Hammamet seaside resort. 

    Room of Prayer (File)
    © AP Photo/ Rob Griffith
    German Universities Close Down Muslim Prayer Rooms on Campus

    After the club was closed, Mayor of Nabeul Mnaouar Ouertani said, "We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred."

    Though officials found the song highly offensive, it is unlikely that the London-born DJ will actually serve time.

    Festival organizers apologized for the offense on their Facebook page, saying that Dax J "did not realise it might offend an audience from a Muslim country like ours" The DJ posted an apology of his own, writing, "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit Festival in Tunisia on Friday. I am sorry for this. It was never my intention to upset or cause offence to anybody."

    Related:

    Ex-Serviceman Detained Over Alleged Links to Daesh in Tunisia
    Tunisia Ranks 1st Among Foreign Destinations of Russian Tourists in 2016
    Tunisia Investigates Mohamed Bouhlel's Involvement in Nice Attack - Consul
    Nice Attack Suspect Had No Criminal Record in Tunisia - Source
    EU to Provide More Financial Support to Tunisia, Invest in Youth
    Tags:
    song, prayer, Muslim, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok