00:08 GMT +308 April 2017
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase

    Syrian Government Sure to React to US Sha’irat Airfield Strike - Ambassador

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    The Syrian government is certain to react to the US missile strike against the Syrian army in the Homs province, Riad Abbas, the country's ambassador to India, told Sputnik on Friday.

    Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer Firing a Tomahawk Missile
    © US Navy/YouTube
    Good for the Markets? Defense Stocks Jump Following Trump’s Syria Strike
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, Washington ordered multiple cruise missiles to hit the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, near the city of Homs, with the strike taking place in the early hours of Friday. US President Donald Trump said the missile attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday. The Syrian government has denied carrying out the attack as well as possessing any chemical weapons.

    "Definitely there will be reaction. Syrian government and Syrian army will not keep quiet and make a reaction, and we will see what will happen," Abbas said.

    The ambassador accused the United States and its allies of lying about Tuesday's incident, refuting the logic that such an attack was even needed against Idlib militants.

    "It came after the victory of our army against the rebels who are on the ground and getting good support from the United States and their followers in this area. We don't need to use chemical weapons. If we need then what prevent us from using in city by city. We don't have the moral to use chemical weapons," Abbas explained, reasserting the government's words that Damascus had long given up its stockpile.

    Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013. The OPCW announced an end of the disarmament process in January 2016.

    Western accusations, in tune with Tuesday's allegations by the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces, came without any investigation into the details of the incident. Russia has asked the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation to determine what happened, while the Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened after Syrian jets hit a militant chemical weapons cache.

