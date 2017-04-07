Register
    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    US Attack in Syria 'Praised Throughout the Globe' - White House

    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    US military action against the Syrian government was a clear humanitarian response that has been applauded by many world leaders, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Friday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Syrian military airfield in the province of Homs in response to a chemical attack on Tuesday that killed dozens of civilians.

    Russia described the move as an "act of aggression against a sovereign state."

    “I think that this was a clear response on humanitarian purposes that has been widely praised throughout the globe," Spicer stated.

    Russia has condemned what it considers an "illegitimate" strike by the United States in Syria, and the Russian envoy to the United Nations has said the consequences of the strike can be serious.

    Several diplomatic and political officials from countries such as Bolivia, Germany, and France, among others, have voiced opposition to the attack.

    Syria’s news agency SANA said the missile strikes claimed nine lives.

      avatar
      johannesm
      applauded by "some" world leaders, but booed by the world's population
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      here comes the Propaganda.. the only countries applauding are NATO, and America's allies such as Saudi Arabia and Israel. No one will take America seriously anymore until they stop breaking International law.

      if President Assad offers me Syrian citizenship.. i will fly to Syria and help fend off these barbaric Yanks.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump trump
      “I think that this was a clear response on humanitarian purposes that has been widely praised throughout the globe," Spicer stated.
      --
      But the White provides NOTHING for humanitarian aid in Syria or eastern Ukraine.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jameskees
      They are living in their own disillusionment. What a bunch of thugs!
    • Reply
      avatar
      silkwillie
      Yea by a bunch of corrupt and cowardly leaders like the us g who likes to bomb countries that have little or no chance of defending themselves against the us military . Humanitarian ? What pos liar , hats off to those who were foolish and gullible enough to believe the donald was his own man and not a pansy puppet of his masters. Tragic day for humanity
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTranin reply tojameskees(Show commentHide comment)
      jameskees, all 320 Million Muricans are bunch of thugs ..... 59 yars may change their views !
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTranin reply tosilkwillie(Show commentHide comment)
      silkwillie, Not if you are one of 320 Million muricans .... Happy day ... killed More ...
    • Reply
      avatar
      silkwillie
      Tragedy that the choice was between the donald and killary , there is NO democracy in the us
