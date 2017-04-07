Moscow Contacted Washington After US Missile Attack in Syria - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the US military launched multiple cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, near the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the missile attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US attack, adding that the use of chemical weapons in Idlib was impossible as Damascus did not have such weapons. Moscow also suspended memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with Washington earlier in the day due to the US attack.

"We had contacts with the US side, these contacts are regular and take place at multiple levels. But in this case, we have focused on the public response, you have heard," Zakharova told Rossiya 24 television channel answering a question about the contacts between the ministry and the US Department of State after the missile strike.

Following the missile attack, the governor of the Homs province said that seven people were killed, including two civilians from a village located in the vicinity of the airfield. An officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik that the attack claimed the lives of 10 people.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, six MiG-23 aircraft, an education building and a radar station were destroyed in the attack. A Sputnik correspondent reported from the airbase that some aircraft, including five fighter jets were not harmed in the attack and the runway had not been significantly damaged.