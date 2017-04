MOSUL (Sputnik) — Lt. Gen. Raed Shaker Jawdat said Abu Maria ar-Rusi had been one of the 12 Daesh militants killed by a drone strike on a command post in the northern Iraqi city, the main Daesh stronghold in the country.

The police commander admitted security forces could not tell his real name or nationality, but "judging by his nickname he came from Russia."

This is a second Daesh member named ar-Rusi to have been killed in Mosul this week. On Tuesday, the national police announced the death of military commander Abu Muhajir ar-Rusi as part of the operation to retake the western part of the city, launched in mid-February.