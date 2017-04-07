Register
18:04 GMT +307 April 2017
    A man stands outside houses damaged during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, March 24, 2017.

    Baghdad to Oppose Any Turkey's Combat Operations on Iraqi Territory - Government

    Middle East
    Baghdad is against any military operations by Turkey on Iraqi territory and hopes Ankara will withdraw troops from the camp in northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa after the victory over the Daesh terrorist group, Iraqi government spokesman Saad Hadithi told Sputnik Friday.

    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Al-Jazeera broadcaster in an interview that the Turkish troops were ready to enter the Iraqi territory to fight against terrorist groups, including the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey.

    A picture taken through a hole in a wall shows Iraqi government forces holding a position next to a mined zone protected by a wall during an operation, backed by air support from the US-led coalition, in Fallujah's southern Shuhada neighbourhood to retake the area from the Islamic State (IS) group. (File)
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 14 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria - Joint Task Force

    "The Iraqi government will not allow any external side to carry out military operations on the ground, including Turkey or any other state. This is a clear and unchanged position," Hadithi said.

    According to Hadithi, Baghdad expects Ankara to keep its promise and withdraw its troops from Iraq after the elimination of Daesh (outlawed in numerous countries) threat.

    A neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, April 3, 2017
    Daesh Militants Execute 140 Civilians in Iraq's Mosul - Iraqi Kurdistan SC

    "When the territories are cleared from IS [Daesh] militants, there will be no reasons for their presence [in Iraq]," the spokesman added.

    The PKK is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey and the United States. Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The Kurds are living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.

    Relations between Turkey and Iraq deteriorated after Turkey dispatched its troops in Iraq allegedly to fight the IS in late 2015. The Turkish government said its forces would participate in the operation on the liberation of Mosul, however, Iraqi authorities claim they have not given their consent for this participation.

    military operations, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Daesh, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey, Iraq
    Ok