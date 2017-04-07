Syria Situation Turns Into 'Int'l Armed Conflict' After US Missile Strike - ICRC

"Any military operation by a state on the territory of another without the consent of the other amounts to an international armed conflict. So according to available information — the US attack on Syrian military infrastructure — the situation amounts to an international armed conflict," ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet told Reuters in Geneva.
She said Red Cross officials were discussing the situation after the US strike with the US authorities.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
