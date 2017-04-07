Register
18:04 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Army in pictures

    All You Need to Know About Russia-US Memo on Preventing Incidents Over Syria

    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (94)
    1132660

    Moscow suspended on Friday its memorandum with Washington on mutual understanding and preventing aerial incidents in course of operations in Syrian airspace following the US missile strikes on the Syrian Ash Sha'irat military airfield in the country's Homs province.

    Russian Defense Ministry
    © Sputnik/
    Russian MoD Suspends Cooperation With US on Syria Incident Prevention Document
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The memorandum was signed on October 20, 2015, but the text of the memorandum has never been released.

    The document regulates all aircraft and drone operations in Syrian airspace and is aimed at ensuring the safety of flights. The memorandum is of a purely military-technological nature.

    It includes specific safety protocols for aircraft crews to follow, namely those that stipulate the professional behavior of pilots, use of specific communication frequencies, and creation of lines of communication on the ground.

    The memorandum of understanding does not impose a zone of cooperation, the exchange of intelligence information, or the exchange of information about targets in Syria.

    After the memorandum entered into force, the channels for round-the-clock operational communication between Russian and US military officials were established and a cooperation mechanism was defined. This mechanism included a framework for mutual assistance in the event of crisis situations.

    A serviceman stands near an S-300 surface-to-air missile system. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia's Air, Naval Facilities in Syria Reliably Secured by Missile Systems
    Russian and US military experts held regular teleconferences on the implementation of the memorandum. The first video conference took place on January 28, 2016.

    During the teleconferences, the parties exchanged their assessments of the implementation of the memorandum and analyzed activities of both sides to settle potential conflict situations. The parties to the agreement also acknowledged that no significant incidents had occurred, something which could be attributed to the actions taken by Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the US-led coalition in Syria.

    Commenting on the outcomes of the teleconferences, both Russia and the United States had noted the effectiveness and reliability of existing channels of communication and confirmed their readiness to continue contacts.

    In March 2017, representatives from Russia and the United States exchanged views on the creation of a new communication channel at the level of lieutenant-generals.

    On March 24, 2017, the Russia-US high-rank working group held another teleconference on the implementation of the memorandum.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (94)

    Related:

    Erdogan Welcomes US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airbase, Says it's Not Enough
    Tough Bargain: Why Asian Countries Don’t Want to Choose Between China or US
    Russia Convenes ISSG Ceasefire Taskforce Meeting Over US Attack in Syria
    Tags:
    prevention, memorandum, United States, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok