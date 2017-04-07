Register
18:05 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A doctor

    How the Media Transformed 'Committed Jihadist' to Humanitarian Rescuer

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    127740

    A British doctor who documented the controversial chemical weapons incident in Syria was considered a "committed jihadist" by MI6 and struck off the General Medical Council in 2016 - and an independent researcher has told Sputnik it is not the first time a figure with extremist links has been given mainstream media airtime.

    In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Shajul Islam, 31, posted a flurry of photos on Twitter depicting individuals allegedly afflicted by sarin gas, and was subsequently interviewed by several mainstream television networks.

    Paraded as the savior of innocent civilians, he repeatedly called for Western intervention in Syria, claiming the April 4 incident was merely the latest instalment of a concerted campaign of gas attacks, which was "continuing every day."

    What the mainstream media didn't reveal, however, is that far from a modern day Florence Nightingale, Islam, who hails from Stratford in East London, was deemed a "committed jihadist" by the UK intelligence services.

    He first traveled to Syria in 2012 ostensibly to provide medical assistance in rebel-held areas of the country, such as Al Bab, but shortly after arriving was placed on MI6's wanted list for his potential role in the kidnapping of photojournalist John Cantlie and Jeroen Oerlemans. The pair were held captive for nine days after accidentally straying into a jihadist camp in northern Syria, where Islam was working. Subsequently freed by the Free Syrian Army, Cantlie has since been imprisoned by Daesh, and Oerlemans was killed by snipers in Libya in October 2016.

    Islam claims he was a mere medic, not affiliated with any terror group, but was nonetheless arrested at Heathrow Airport upon his return to the UK in 2013, held by Sussex Police's specialist counterterrorism units, and subsequently charged alongside younger brother Najul Islam, who worked in the UK Department for Work and Pensions before traveling to Syria, and Jubayer Chowdhury.

    All three were held in high security Belmarsh Prison until their trial in Kingston Crown Court — but in November 2013, the Crown Prosecution Service announced they were unable to proceed with the trial, as Cantlie and Oerlema were unable to attend court and give evidence.

    "The two victims in the case are the two prosecution witnesses on which the case rested wholly on their evidence. The prosecution are unable to call either victim for the purposes of the trial listed today," the CPS said in a statement.

    After the collapse of the case, Shajul and Najul returned to Syria.

    Shajul was struck off the General Medical Council in March 2016, after a 16-day tribunal. He is currently ensconced in Idlib, the site of the chemical weapons incident, and one of the few remaining rebel strongholds in Syria.

    Victim of a suspected chemical attack as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Edlib Media Center
    Victim of a suspected chemical attack as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria

    Reports have suggested the city's rebel government is brutally repressive, ethnically cleansing religious and ethnic minorities, banning music and instituting a violent theocratic rule of law under which women accused of adultery are publicly executed.

    Robert Stuart, an independent researcher who has documented potential fakery in the 2013 BBC Panorama documentary Saving Syria's Children, told Sputnik that what's most shocking about Islam's elevation to "star witness" in the media is the same outlets also reported his arrest, and subsequent flight to Syria in 2016. 

    What's more, he is not the first individual in Syria with unacknowledged militant connections to be provided a platform by the media. 

    Dr. Rola Hallam, a member of charity Hand in Hand for Syria's executive committee, was the centerpiece of Saving Syria's Children, and has often been interviewed about the country's humanitarian situation on television. She is typically presented as an independent medical practitioner treating wounded civilians — although there is much to suggest the charity is closely aligned with the Free Syrian Army.

    For instance, Hand in Hand's original logo was based on the flag adopted by the Free Syrian Army — and until July 2014, the Facebook banner of the charity's co-founder, Faddy Sahloul, read "WE WILL BRING ASSAD TO JUSTICE; NO MATTER WHAT LIVES IT TAKES, NO MATTER HOW MUCH CATASTROPHE IT MAKES."

    White Helmets, seen here celebrating with Nusra extremists
    © Photo: Youtube / ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ALDEBARAN
    Top 3 Most Notorious MSM Fake News Tactics From the Syrian War
    In subsequent correspondence with the BBC, the Director of the BBC's Editorial Complaints Unit, Colin Tregear, stated it was "implicit" the charity would share the "aims and objectives" of the Free Syrian Army, as it operated in areas of the country controlled by the opposition.

    Basing stories on information garnered from questionable sources has become a key hallmark of news reporting on the Syria conflict.

    For instance, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights frequently pops up in mainstream news reporting, but while typically described as a "monitoring group," the organization consists of one man, who has not visited Syria in over a decade, conducting research from his bedroom in an English town.

    While the media is resolute in the conviction that the incident was an attack, carried out by government forces, Western leaders and chemical experts are more circumspect.

    At an April 4 press conference, Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy for Syria, said he was yet to receive any reliable confirmation on the source and nature of the incident. Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy likewise said, "we do not have evidence at the moment."

    The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons likewise did not apportion blame for the attack, and noted Syria had destroyed at least 95 percent of its chemical weapons reserves.

    Related:

    Chemical Weapons Attack on Idlib: Why Questions Need to Be Asked
    Pentagon's Airstrike: This 'Senseless Move Will Lead to More Chaos' in Syria
    Idlib Attack: 'Non-Existent Chemical Weapons Became Reason to Invade Iraq'
    Reports of Chemical Attack Appeared Before Syrian Airstrike in Idlib - Syrian FM
    Tags:
    fact-checking, chemical attack, jihadists, doctor, source, medical aid, mainstream media, chemical weapons, news, Syrian crisis, Daesh, MI6, Free Syrian Army (FSA), BBC, Shajul Islam, Idlib, Syria, Britain, Middle East, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok