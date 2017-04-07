Russia Convenes ISSG Ceasefire Taskforce Meeting Over US Attack in Syria

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Russia is convening in Geneva an extraordinary session of the International Syria Support Group’s ceasefire taskforce in light of the US missile attack on an airfield in Syria, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Russia is convening an extraordinary session of the ceasefire task force today at 17:00 [15:00 GMT]," the source said.

According to the source, the "latest development on the ground in relation to the US strike on the Ash Sha'irat airfield" would be discussed at the meeting.