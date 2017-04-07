Register
16:34 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has no information about any civilian casualties following the US missile strike on the Ash Sha'irat airfield near Homs and is concerned about any possible effects for the civilians, ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Moscow told Sputnik.

    ICRC Has No Data on Casualties of US Airbase Strike, Concerned Over Civilians

    © AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 76 0 0

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has no information about any civilian casualties following the US missile strike on the Ash Sha'irat airfield near Homs and is concerned about any possible effects for the civilians, ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Moscow told Sputnik.

    President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer speaks during a press conference in Moscow on February 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ YURI KADOBNOV
    ICRC Ready to Assist Russia After St Petersburg Metro Blast – President
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    "We are aware of reports on US strikes on the Shayrat base in Homs, Syria. We are following the situation closely but have no firsthand information on the effects of the strike and on any civilian casualties. As a neutral and impartial humanitarian organization, the ICRC is concerned about the effects of any military development for the civilians living in the area," Magne Barth, head of ICRC’s Delegation in Moscow, said.

    Barth said that the ICRC had  reminded all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law, "namely to, at all times, to distinguish between military and civilian objectives, to take all feasible precautions, in view of minimizing the effects on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to spare the medical mission, among others."

    The US missile attack late on Thursday claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said earlier on Friday that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.

    Related:

    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airfield May Escalate War in Syria - Corbyn
    Syria Could Retaliate With Asymmetrical Attack on US Troops - Senator Rubio
    US Strike In Syria ‘Appears to Be Proportional Response' - Pelosi
    Tags:
    strike, airbase, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok