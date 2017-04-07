US-Led Coalition Conducts 14 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria - Joint Task Force

© AP Photo/ Bram Janssen Syria Informed UNSC About Attacks on Civilians Carried by US-Led Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Twelve strikes near Raqqa and Tabqa destroyed Daesh fighting positions, a tactical vehicle and vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), engaged three tactical units and suppressed two others.

Two strikes near Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor destroyed well heads.

"In Syria, Coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes consisting of 16 engagements against ISIS [Daesh] targets," the release stated on Friday.

In Iraq, the coalition launched ten strikes consisting of 42 engagements. Six strikes near Mosul destroyed mortar systems, fighting positions, VBIED factories, a rocket system, tactical vehicle and command and control nodes.

Four additional strikes near Al Huwayjah, Al Qaim, Bayji and Qayyarah engaged Daesh tactical units and a staging area and destroyed an improvised explosives factory, vehicles, supplies and an artillery system.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.