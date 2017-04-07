No Need to Build Up Russia's Grouping in Syria - Official

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Ten Servicemen Killed in US Attack on Syrian Airfield – Syrian Armed Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no need to build up Russia's existing military grouping in Syria, chairman of the Russian upper house defense and security committee Victor Ozerov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have a sufficient grouping there, there is no need in that," Ozerov said when asked whether Moscow should ramp up its troops and military equipment following a deadly US missile strike on a Syrian airfield.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

Following the US attack, the Syrian Armed Forces said that at least six people were killed and serious damages were inflicted on the Syrian military airfield in the Homs province.

A number of states, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Australia have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia views the US actions in Syria as aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason. Japan and Russia have called for the UN Security Council's emergency meeting.