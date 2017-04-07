Daesh Militants Execute 140 Civilians in Iraq's Mosul - Iraqi Kurdistan SC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The militants of the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) executed 140 civilians in the Iraqi city of Mosul, the Security Council of the Iraqi Kurdistan region said Friday.

"On Monday and Tuesday #ISIS massacred 140 civilians fleeing to areas controlled by Iraqi forces," the council wrote on Twitter.

1/ According to our CT Dept (CTD), on Monday and Tuesday #ISIS massacred 140 civilians fleeing to areas controlled by Iraqi forces. #Mosul — KR Security Council (@KRSCPress) 7 апреля 2017 г.

​In March, Iraqi government forces said that Daesh terrorist were completely besieged in Mosul as the army severed communications with its cells in Syria. According to the Iraqi forces, two thirds of the western part of Mosul have been recaptured.

Daesh has managed to seize large territories in Syria since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. In 2014, the terrorist group launched a full scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including Mosul.