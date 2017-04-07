Register
15:02 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield

    US Destroys Syrian Army's Major Outpost in Anti-Terror Fight by Hitting Airfield

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (70)
    486045

    Syria's Ash Sha'irat airfield, hit overnight by US missile strikes, was used by the Syrian forces as a major outpost in the fight against Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the airfield late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    Last Outpost

    Prior to the beginning of the Syrian conflict, the country had an extensive network of military bases, counting up to two dozens.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syria Calls US Tomahawk Missile Attack on Airbase 'American Aggression'
    With the outbreak of the civil war some of those bases were captured by militants and Islamists, with many becoming partially inoperable due to constant bombardment during hostilities.

    So far, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been fighting against Daesh in northern Syria to establish control over Al Tabqa military base. While in the east, the Syrian army is combating the terrorists for the control over the Deir ez-Zor base.

    Considering a small number of undestroyed military bases, Ash Sha'irat airfield and Hmeymim air base have been playing a significant role in counterterrorism operations.

    Ash Sha'irat, located in central Syria, has been used during all the six years of the civil war. According to reports, apart from MiG-21 helicopters, a number of warehouses with ammunition were located there. Russian air forces, deployed at Hmeymim, also reportedly used Ash Sha'irat as a staging base on the way to Palmyra.

    War on Two Fronts

    The Syrian forces used Ash Sha'irat military base to fight in a war on two fronts, and used it as an air base, a base for ground troops and warehouses.

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    US Missile Attack in Syria Was 'De Facto' in Terrorists' Interests - Kremlin
    Though the Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached in March an agreement, with Russian mediation as the guarantor, allowing militants and their families to leave Homs, the fighting continued.

    The Syrian troops are combating armed opposition to the north of Homs, with the fighting exacerbating in early April, when the militants launched an offensive on a Syrian Christians settlement.

    To the east of Homs the Syria army is fighting against Daesh group, which is currently in 9-10 kilometers (5-6 miles) away from Palmyra, liberated from Daesh for the second time earlier this year.

    According to Islamists statements on Twitter, Daesh launched an offensive on Homs-Palmyra route simultaneously with the US attack on Ash Sha'irat.

    US Aggression

    Homs Governor Talal Barazi told Sputnik on Friday that strikes were an act of US aggression against a base, playing a key role in the anti-Daesh operations.

    "The Syrian army and armed forces are fighting terrorism, especially in the east of Homs. And recently significant progress has been reached, gas fields have been liberated as well as the city of Palmyra and its surroundings. This base to the east of Homs plays a key role in supporting military operations against Daesh, particularly in the eastern part of Homs," Barazi said.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Digging Up the Hatchet: Pentagon's Massive Airstrike in Syria 'Resembles Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya'
    He added that the attack was "real international terrorism," stressing that significant material damage was caused, though Syria would stay determined to fighting terrorism.

    The US attack followed Tuesday alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province, which claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (70)

    Related:

    Syrian Airfield Less Damaged After US Missile Attack Than Reported - Employee
    US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airbase Killed Four Children Living Nearby - Source
    Putin to Discuss US Missile Strikes in Syria With Russian Security Council
    US Missile Attack in Syria Was 'De Facto' in Terrorists' Interests - Kremlin
    Syrian Foreign Ministry to Appeal to UNSC After US Missile Attack - Ambassador
    Tags:
    airbase, Daesh, Syria, Homs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      chrrev
      time for Russia to shoot anything american on syrian soil and airspace.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      War Crimes, yet again, but this time, Russia has given them all the chances possible for the US to prove they are not providing protection/security for ISIS/Al Qaeda. Gloves off and watch Russia fight back. The US has declared war on Syria and Russia and Russia and Syria are legally entitled to hit back.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      ALL U.S did was attempt to hamper Syria's ability to win battles.
      Mc Cain , Graham , Biden, that is messing in Washington, and the rest, maybe TRUMP too, wanted to end Syrian offensive and terrain gains.
      Syria been recuperating city after city.
      I heard that where the attack happened, is a terrorist organization that holds the place.
      Making TRUMP a terrorists collaborator.

      Russia could sweep the ruble. And secure that base. Send equal amount of lost warplanes and place them under the command of Syria!!!
      With Russian pilots and personnel. Planes remain Russian except for missions.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      Is Russia going to fight against the number one nation sponsoring and abetting international terrorism - the US, or is Russia going to stand down? This is the test.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok