Syrian Opposition Coalition Urges US to Continue Strikes Against Gov't Objects

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"We hope for further strikes, so that the regime would not be able to use aircraft to launch airstrikes and use chemical weapons again," the statement issued by the coalition read.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy US Strike on Syrian Homs Airbase Reflects Support of Terrorists – Ambassador

A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.

Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.