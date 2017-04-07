MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

“Currently the Syrian authorities are establishing the whereabouts of remaining 36 US cruise missiles and are figuring out the number of possible victims among civilians,” Konashenkov said.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Only 23 US Cruise Missiles Reached Syrian Airfield - Russian Defense Ministry

Earlier, conflicting reports on the number of casualties as a result of the attack emerged. The Homs governor said five were killed and seven injured.

The Russian Foreign Minister said no Russian servicemen died as a result of the attack.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.